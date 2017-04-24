Dylann Roof Transferred to Federal Death Row

(CN) – Dylann Roof, the South Carolina man who massacred nine churchgoers during a Bible study class at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015 has been transferred to federal death row in Indiana.

According to federal records, Roof was transferred from the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on Friday and is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The prison is the location of the federal death chamber.

Roof carried out his attack on the Bible study class at the Emanuel AMC Church on the evening of June 17, 2015, after spending nearly an hour with his victims. He later told FBI agents he committed the murders to start a race war, and he allowed two churchgoers to survive “to tell his story.”

He was convicted in December on 33 federal charges relating to the shooting, and was sentenced to death on those charges in January. Throughout his trial and sentencing, Roof remained unrepentant, even showing up in court with white supremacist symbols drawn on his sneakers.

In early April, Roof pleaded guilty to 13 state charges – including nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons charge – for life sentences without parole and avoiding a second trial.

Roof’s execution date has yet to be set. Meanwhile, in Charleston, developments stemming from his federal murder trial continue to unfold. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted Roof’s request for an extension of time to file a request over specific redactions he hopes the court will grant in regard to documents from his trial.

Gergel said Roof now has until May 8 to file his proposed redactions.

