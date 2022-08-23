Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | Back issues
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a trademark claim brought against Disney over the character Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. The owner of Evel Knievel’s publicity rights say the character infringes on Knievel’s likeness, but did not sufficiently argue the character was explicitly misleading as to its source.

Read the ruling here.

