Dozens of Mexican Centenarians Beat Coronavirus

Pedestrians and cars pass Monday in front of the Palace of Fine Arts in central Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AFP) — Experts agree that the elderly are at greater risk of dying from the coronavirus, but in Mexico dozens of centenarians have beaten the odds and overcome the disease, authorities say.

While the Latin American country has registered 53,000 deaths from the virus, the survivors include at least 53 people between the age of 100 and 118.

Two more are at home fighting the illness just over a week after developing symptoms.

In total 78 centenarians have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mexico, of whom 23 have died, according to official figures.

One of the most surprising cases was that of a 118-year-old man from the southeastern state of Tabasco who started showing symptoms last month.

He had none of the underlying conditions linked with increased risk of death from the virus and required little medical treatment.

