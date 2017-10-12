DOJ Warns 5 Sanctuary Jurisdictions to Get in Line

PHILADELPHIA (CN) – Five jurisdictions that have proudly bucked calls to cooperate on immigration roundups with federal agents received stern letters from the Justice Department.

“This letter is to inform you that, based on a preliminary review, the department has determined that your jurisdiction appears to have laws, policies, or practices that violate 8 U.S.C. § 1373,” each of the letters state, referencing a federal law that requires state or local government to let their employees share details about an individual’s immigration status with federal authorities.

President Donald Trump invoked the law shortly after taking office in an executive order that threatens to full federal grant money from any jurisdictions that don’t cooperate.

Though a federal judge in San Francisco found the executive order unconstitutional, officials representing Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans, Chicago and Cook County, Illinois, all received warning letters Wednesday based on their receipt of Byrne JAG awards, shorthand for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

Milwaukee and the state of Connecticut received letters as well, but theirs say the DOJ found no evidence of noncompliance. Clark County, Nevada, and Miami-Dade County, Florida, both received good marks as well in previous letters.

Representatives for each of the cities that received warning letters meanwhile have been outspoken about their objections to Section 1373, which they say unconstitutionally uses local resources for federal matters that cause strife in the community.

Philadelphia, for example, forbids police officers from asking anyone about their immigration status, bars Immigration and Customs Enforcement from interviewing state inmates without the individual’s consent, and withholds information from ICE on anyone who has not been convicted of a first- or second-degree felony involving violence.

These policies are thanks in part to executive orders signed by Mayor Jim Kenny and his predecessor, former Mayor Michael Nutter.

Nutter actually changed his mind and reinitiated cooperation in the last month of his term, but Kenney rescinded that change on his first day in office.

As in San Francisco, the city of Philadelphia sued the Justice Department over its sanctuary city ban in August.

“The Trump administration claims that it is imposing these [conditions] to keep Philadelphians safer, but the facts don’t lie. Philadelphia isn’t breaking federal law,” Mayor Kenney said at the time the lawsuit was filed.

According to that complaint, the city estimated that Philadelphia was home to at least 50,000 undocumented immigrants or noncitizens.

Representatives for the offices of the Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner and Office of Immigrant Affairs did not return calls and emails requesting comment.

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a speech in Philadelphia in July, he focused on threat Americans face from undocumented immigrants in the regiments of violent street gangs like the MS-13.

“These policies are often called sanctuary policies, but they are giving sanctuary not to law abiding citizens of our communities, they are providing sanctuary to criminals,” Sessions said.

Undermining this logic are studies that show immigrants are far less likely to commit crimes than Americans.

While federal prisons do hold a much higher share of noncitizens in the inmate population (22 percent), they are greatly outnumbered by the inmates in state and local facilities. Furthermore, as the New York Times reported, “about one-third of noncitizen federal inmates are serving time for immigration offenses — usually re-entering the country illegally after being deported — that are not covered by state law.”

The Justice Department’s letters invite the jurisdictions to respond to its preliminary findings, and provide any additional evidence they wish the DOJ to consider before a final determination is reached.

“Jurisdictions that adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ also adopt the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law,” Sessions said Thursday in a statement about the letters.

“I commend the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the state of Connecticut on their commitment to complying with Section 1373, and I urge all jurisdictions found to be out of compliance in this preliminary review to reconsider their policies that undermine the safety of their residents,” Sessions added. “We urge jurisdictions to not only comply with Section 1373 but to establish sensible and effective partnerships to properly process criminal aliens.”

Like this: Like Loading...