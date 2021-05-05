WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington ordered the Justice Department to release a memo it prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he delivered his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, finding that the document contains strategic rather than legal advice and reveals Barr and the authors had a “shared understanding” that then-President Donald Trump wouldn’t be prosecuted.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson added that the Justice Department had been “disingenuous” about the “existence of a decision-making process that should be shielded by the deliberative process privilege.”