DOJ argues Trump should face December trial in classified documents case

The Justice Department said Donald Trump's attorneys made baseless excuses for delaying his trial date.

(CN) — Efforts by Donald Trump to delay his classified documents trial until an uncertain future date were without a basis in law, the Justice Department argued in a Thursday court filing.

The Justice Department said that prosecutors would be able to share all the evidence it has obtained before a proposed Dec. 11 trial date. Classified documents the former president allegedly removed from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, would be sent to Trump’s lawyers when they obtained interim security clearances, prosecutors added.

The government proposed the December trial date in a scheduling order filed June 27. Trump’s attorneys responded earlier this week the “extraordinary case” brought against the former president presents a “serious challenge” to American democracy, which justified postponing the trial until later.

The defense attorneys had other cases to litigate and the likely Republican Party nominee’s campaign schedule required a “tremendous amount of time and energy,” they added.

The government argued that Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta's claim that the presidential election cycle would taint the jury pool was “meritless,” and that Trump’s busy schedule was no excuse, either.

“Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel,” prosecutors said.

Attorneys have been wrangling over a trial date for Trump as he faces 37 federal criminal counts, including 31 violations of the Espionage Act. In a June 8 indictment, the Department of Justice accused the former president of storing classified documents within easy access of guests at his palatial resort.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has not yet made a decision on the trial date.