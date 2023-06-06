Tuesday, June 6, 2023
DNA test for accused killer

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision to not dismiss a Black death-row inmate’s civil rights claims against Arkansas officials pending DNA test results that might reveal the perpetrator of the underlying capital murder was actually white.

