Disqualification reversed

Read the ruling here.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found that a district court should not have disqualified the entire District of Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office from prosecuting a case in which the government charged 19 alleged members of the Western Hills Bloods with multiple offenses after one assistant attorney was accused of misconduct. This sweeping disqualification was an abuse of discretion because this is an extreme remedy reserved for extraordinary circumstances only.
