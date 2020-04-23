Law 

Disaster Relief Funds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal court in California ruled against environmental groups’ that claimed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development used outdated environmental impact statements when it approved the use of disaster relief funds for a logging project and a new biomass plant. The court denied the groups’ motions for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, finding the alleged environmental injuries do not “necessarily outweigh the economic concerns.”

