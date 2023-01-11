Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | Back issues
Disabled motorist injured by deficient equipment

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland declined to dismiss a disabled motorist’s consumer protection and warranty violations against two car sales firms that offered unhelpful quick fixes after they sold her equipment that malfunctioned, causing her to fall several times while trying to use the vehicle. She plausibly argued she suffered a concussion, traumatic brain injury and a retinal detachment as a result.

/ January 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

