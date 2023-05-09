Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Disability services

SACRAMENTO — A federal court in California preliminarily approved a class settlement between disability rights groups, deaf Californians and the state’s Department of Developmental Services, which agreed to work with 21 regional centers to improve the services offered to deaf residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

/ May 9, 2023

Read the settlement agreement here.

Read the preliminary approval here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...