MANHATTAN — The SEC accused Emil Botvinnik, 38, of Coral Gables, Fla., and Jovannie Aquino, 37, of the Bronx, in separate federal complaints of enriching themselves at the expense of customers through “excessive trading … that generated substantial commissions.” Botvinnik allegedly raked in $3.7 million while his customers allegedly lost $2.7 million, and Aquino is accused of costing his customers $881,000 while grabbing $935,000 in ill-gotten gains.

