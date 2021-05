NEW YORK — A federal court in New York ruled that Tiffany & Co. will be taxed $147,000 for Costco’s costs for bonds arising from the jewelry company’s trademark claims against Costco’s use of the word “Tiffany” on point-of-sale signs for diamond engagement rings. While a district court awarded Tiffany more than $21 million for damages, the Second Circuit vacated that judgment.

