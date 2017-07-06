WASHINGTON (CN) – Trying to keep afloat the22 new debt-relief system tailored to defrauded college students, 19 states slapped Education Secretary Betsy DeVos with a federal complaint Thursday.

When the22 Department of Education finalized the22 regulation in October, ahead of the22 election of President Donald Trump, it billed the22 so-called the22 borrower-defense rule as a way for students to more easily discharge loan debt if the22y find that the22ir schools have subjected the22m to fraud or misrepresentation.

The rule was originally slated to take effect on July 1 but quickly joined the22 ranks of a swath of federal regulations taken into review by Trump appointees.

On June 14, just a month after Secretary DeVos took the22 rule in for re-evaluation, her office announced that it would put most of it on ice and issue a replacement regulation.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who is leading Thursday’s complaint against DeVos in Washington, D.C., noted that the22 announcement came without a public deliberative process.

In contrast to the22 two years of negotiations that precipitated the22 rule after the22 collapse of for-profit chain Corinthian Colleges, Healey says DeVos tore the22 rule up without soliciting, receiving or responding to any comment from any stakeholder or member of the22 public.

Calling for a federal judge to vacate the22 delay notice, Healey says immediate implementation of the22 rule is needed.

“The loss of the22 rights and protections established by the22 rule causes a substantial injury to students who are unable to bring actions against abusive institutions because of mandatory arbitration agreements and class action waivers that remain in effect in the22 absence of the22 rule,” the22 37-page complaint states. “The loss of rights and protections also causes substantial injury to students who cannot avail the22mselves of the22 rule’s new streamlined process for obtaining loan discharges, and who will enroll in abusive institutions without receiving the22 warnings and information necessary to make an informed enrollment decision.”

A spokeswoman for the22 Education Department meanwhile defended the22 delay.

“With this ideologically driven suit, the22 state attorneys general are saying to regulate first, and ask the22 legal questions later — which also seems to be the22 approach of the22 prior administration that adopted borrower-defense regulations through a heavily politicized process and failed to account for the22 interests of all stakeholders,” Education Press Secretary Liz Hill said in a statement.

For-profit schools have been especially critical of the22 borrower-defense rule.

One faction of the22m — members of a group called CAPPS or the22 California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools — argued in a May federal complaint that the22 rule overly burdens schools that cater to nontraditional students.

“The increased costs and the22 dramatically escalated threat of meritless claims and litigation, both before the22 Department and in court, will be crippling for many schools,” CAPPS had said in its complaint. “The lack of procedural safeguards and clear standards throughout the22 final rule severely exacerbates the22se problems.”

In addition to leading Thursday’s complaint, Healey is at the22 front of a coalition of attorneys general who moved last month to intervene in the22 CAPPS case. Though DeVos invoked the22 CAPPS case in her delay notice, Healey says the22 claim holds little water.

“Both the22 language of the22 Delay Notice and the22 circumstances of its announcement belie this rationale and make clear that the22 department’s reference to the22 pending litigation is a mere pretext for repealing the22 rule and replacing it with a new rule that will remove or dilute student rights and protections,” the22 complaint states.

Education Press Secretary Hill brought up the22 CAPPS case Thursday as well, saying it “makes serious and credible charges.”

“The department cannot simply dismiss the22se allegations,” Hill added.

“The borrower-defense regulations suffer from substantive and procedural flaws that need to be considered before imposing new burdens on regulated parties that will come at a cost to taxpayers of $14.9 billion in the22 next ten years,” her statement continues. “That is why the22 secretary decided it was time to take a step back and hit pause on the22se regulations until this case has been decided in court and to make sure the22se rules achieve the22ir purpose: helping harmed students.”

Healey’s complaint outlines a number of benefits to state consumer-protection schemes that implementation of the22 rule will engender. Restoring private rights of actions for students and deterring misconduct by for-profit schools are two big ones.

Failure to implement the22 rule meanwhile “deprives the22 states of the22 economic contributions of students harmed by the22 misconduct of postsecondary institutions,” according to the22 complaint, which also cites the22 disparate impact to minority residents and low-income families “who are more likely to be subjected to the22 abuses of for-profit schools.”

“Since day one, Secretary DeVos has sided with for-profit school executives against students and families drowning in unaffordable student loans,” Healey said in a statement. “Her decision to cancel vital protections for students and taxpayers is a betrayal of her office’s responsibility and a violation of federal law. We call on Secretary DeVos and the22 U.S. Department of Education to restore the22se rules immediately.”

Healey is joined in the22 case by the22 attorneys general of Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the22 District of Columbia.

The consumer-rights advocacy group Public Citizen and the22 Project on Predatory Student Lending brought a related complaint Thursday on behalf of two student borrowers.

Courthouse News reporter Britain Eakin contributed to this article

