Detroit Isn’t the Only Place to Sue Ford, High Court Rules

(Image by Luk Luk from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court balked Thursday at a jurisdictional challenge to liability following a pair of Ford car crashes that left one driver dead and a passenger with serious brain injuries.

“When a company like Ford serves a market for a product in a state and that product causes injury in the state to one of its residents, the state’s courts may entertain the resulting suit,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, which was mostly unanimous.

Ford asserted that jurisdiction was improper since the cars crashed in states were neither had been sold, designed or manufactured.

In the case where the driver died, Markkaya Jean Gullet had been driving a 1996 Ford Explorer that was put together in Kentucky, sold in Washington and arrived in Montana after changing hands multiple times.

The other case involved a 1994 Crown Victoria designed in Michigan, assembled in Canada, sold in North Dakota and then ridden for the last time in Minnesota. After it landed in a ditch following a crash, the airbag failed to deploy and Adam Bandemer sustained serious brain damage.

Both the Montana and Minnesota Supreme Courts rejected Ford’s jurisdiction argument, and Thursday’s ruling out of Washington affirms.

This story is developing…