Detained Immigrant Woman Released Due to Activist Pressure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CN) – Responding to pressure from immigration activist groups, on Tuesday Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a Guatemalan woman who was detained while attempting to apply for legal status with her American-citizen husband.

ICE officials arrested Lilian Calderon in January while she visited the Providence, Rhode Island, office for the United States Customs and Immigration Services with her husband.

Calderon entered the United States with her parents when she was three years old. Almost three decades later, she married a United State citizen and had two kids. All that was left was to formally apply for citizenship – but as she attempted to do so, ICE agents detained her for removal.

Under pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, ICE officials agreed to release Calderon on a motion from her attorneys. She still faces removal proceedings, but she will be reunited with her family until then.

During Wednesday’s press conference to announce Calderon’s release, Steven Brown, Rhode Island ACLU’s executive director, argued that Calderon is just a part of a larger trend in immigration enforcement targeting non-violent individuals.

“We are dealing with a federal government that is acting to inflict pain and sorrow on the immigrant community for no good reason,” said Brown.

Fighting back tears, Calderon described going to the immigration office, expecting another routine visit. She said she and her husband were planning the rest of their afternoon.

“We never thought this would happen to us,” said Calderon. “They didn’t even let me say goodbye.”

For almost a month, Calderon didn’t know how to contact an attorney or when she would face a hearing. She was also struck by how many other women she met in detainment who had no idea what was in store.

“It was moms and sisters. There were even some grandmothers,” she said. “We’re all in there because we tried to go through the process.”

A spokesperson from United States Customs and Immigration Services did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

