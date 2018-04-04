Dems Lead in Early Vote in California Special Election

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Last year, two Southern California congressmen stepped down from office amid sexual misconduct allegations made by staffers and former colleagues. Another assemblyman abruptly left his seat due to health reasons.

On Tuesday, Southern California residents voted in a special election to replace the vacant seats ahead of the June primaries.

Democrats Raul Bocanegra, Matt Dababneh, and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas left their state assembly seats last year. Bocanegra was accused by a staffer of “inappropriate and unwelcome physical contact,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Various women said Bocanegra kissed and groped them without their consent. Before he stepped down from office Bocanegra, the majority whip, requested a committee conduct a formal investigation into the allegations, but according to a February 2018 letter from the state assembly’s human resources director he rescinded that request.

Former assemblywoman Patty López previously represented District 39 before she was unseated by Bocanegra. She joins Los Angeles Public Works Commissioner and Democrat Luz Rivas and Republican business owner Ricardo Benitez for the assembly seat.

Early unofficial poll results showed Rivas leading the group of candidates by a wide margin with about 40 percent of the vote. The next closest candidate was Benitez with about 26 percent.

Dababneh resigned after an alleged incident in a Las Vegas bathroom with a lobbyist. Despite stepping down from office he denies the allegation.

The race for the District 45 seat held by Dababneh was much closer in earlier results, with Constitutional Rights Attorney and Democrat Jesse Gabriel leading by about 100 votes over Republican and student Justin Clark.

Rounding out the top three candidates was Tricia Robbins Kasson who works as a economic development director for Los Angeles Councilman, Bob Blumenfield.

Meanwhile, the race for Ridley-Thomas’ seat is a one side race with Democrat and Los Angeles Community College District trustee Sydney Kamlager with about 65 percent of the early votes. Trailing behind are Republican Glen Ratcliff and Democrat Tepring Piquado. Ridley-Thomas left his seat due to health reasons, but he did not share what those were.

Republicans could grab one or more seats that were previously held by Democrats. What’s more, two seats vacated by assemblymen accused of sexual misconduct could be filled by women.

The top two candidates in each race will meet again in the June primaries if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, according to the state’s election office.

The Secretary of State says some ballots will not be counted on Election Day and officials plan to finalize counting all votes by April 12.

Like this: Like Loading...