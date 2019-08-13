Democrats Eye Flip of Long-Red LA City Council Seat

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Voters in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles go to the polls Tuesday in a special election that could see a California State University professor flip a Republican-held City Council seat for Democrats.

The technically nonpartisan runoff election will fill the seat for District 12 – which covers northern county cities including Northridge, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch – vacated by former Councilman Mitch Englander, a Republican who left his post to take a job with a sports entertainment firm.

Greig Smith, a Republican who represented the district from 2003 to 2011 and was appointed as interim councilman, will not take part in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Loraine Lundquist, a Cal State LA physicist and climate change researcher, has campaigned on a promise to implement LA’s Green New Deal, an initiative that would mirror the proposed federal program to curb carbon emissions and create jobs in the clean energy industry.

Lundquist, who has also proposed building permanent housing for the city’s homeless residents, squares off Tuesday against Englander’s former chief of staff John Lee.

Lee, a Republican who on his website calls himself “a product of the American Dream,” has said increased policing of the homeless is needed to address what he believes is an increase in criminal activity.

While Lee has acknowledged the effects of climate change, he has said the city’s Green New Deal would threaten some local jobs and raise costs for taxpayers.

Both candidates have spoken about high housing costs, though Lee said at a candidate forum that city programs to provide legal aid and other support for struggling tenants has led to a reduction of quality and frequency of core services.

Lundquist said at the forum that supporting struggling renters would be less expensive for the city than paying for services once people become homeless.

After none of the 15 candidates vying to fill the seat earned more than 50% of the vote in June, Lundquist and Lee emerged as the top two vote-getters to face off in Tuesday’s runoff election.

The council district’s 54 polling places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m., according to a statement by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean C. Logan, who added that voters can drop off ballots at any polling site.