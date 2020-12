WACO, Texas — A federal judge declined to halt the Dec. 10 execution of Brandon Bernard, who was convicted of murder in 2000 alongside his co-conspirator in a carjacking that left two youth ministers dead. Bernard was present at the murder scene but did not plan the crime or shoot the victims. However, he has exhausted all avenues to appeal his sentence and the public has a vested interest in carrying out a valid sentence.

Like this: Like Loading...