DC Circuit Throws Out McGahn Subpoena Case

WASHINGTON (CN) – The D.C. Circuit handed President Donald Trump a soaring judicial win Friday, punting a weighty case on the issue of presidential advisers’ testimony back to the lower court to be dismissed.

In the 2-1 decision in a case centered on former White House counsel Don McGahn, the court determined that the Constitution forbids federal judges from resolving such interbranch information disputes.

“Judicial entanglement in the branches’ political affairs would not end here. If the Committee can enforce this subpoena in the courts, chambers of Congress (and their duly authorized committees) can enforce any subpoena,” U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith wrote for the majority in a 37-page opinion, referring to the House Judiciary Committee.

The judge, a George W. Bush appointee, further noted that the momentous legal issue is in fact “quite narrow,” as to whether the president can assert absolute testimonial immunity on behalf of his closest advisers.

“But future disagreements may be complicated and fact-intensive, and they will invariably put us in the ‘awkward position of evaluating the Executive’s claims of confidentiality and autonomy,’” Griffith explained.

Developing story…