DC Circuit Rejects Standing in Emoluments Suit by Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (CN) — Just two days after the GOP-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, the D.C. Circuit dealt another blow to Democrats on Friday morning, overturning a ruling that said members of Congress had standing to sue the commander-in-chief over allegations that he repeatedly violated the clause in the Constitution prohibiting the president from accepting gifts from foreign countries.

This story is developing…

Outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in 2018, Senator Richard Blumenthal (center-left) and Representative Jerrold Nadler (center-right) speak to the press about their emoluments challenge to President Donald Trump. Constitution Accountability Center President Elizabeth Wydra stands to the left of Blumenthal, with attorney Brianne Gorod at Nadler’s right. (BRITAIN EAKIN photo/Courthouse News Service)
