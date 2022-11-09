Dave Portnoy’s defamation suit tossed

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
BOSTON — A federal judge in Massachusetts tossed the defamation and privacy lawsuit filed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy against Insider and the reporters who wrote two articles detailing sexual misconduct allegations against the internet celebrity. None of the allegedly defamatory statements were made maliciously, and his invasion of privacy claims fail because “issues of consent and power imbalance in sexual relationships” are of public interest.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.