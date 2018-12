LOS ANGELES — In five federal lawsuits, Alfonso Ribeiro accuses Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive Software of violating copyright of his Carlton Dance in video games; Anita Redd accuses the same two companies of violating copyright of her son’s (the Backpack Kid’s) Floss dance; and Terrence Ferguson accuses Take-Two Interactive of violating copyright of his Milly Rock dance.

