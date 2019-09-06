Dallas Opera Cancels Plácido Domingo Performance

(AP) — The Dallas Opera has canceled a 2020 Plácido Domingo event due to harassment and groping allegations against the opera superstar.

The opera said Thursday the gala had been set for March 11 but was taken off the calendar due to “ongoing developments regarding allegations made against” Domingo.

Eleven women have come forward in an AP story published Thursday with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo.

In a statement, Domingo’s spokeswoman said the new allegations were riddled with inconsistencies, but she provided no specifics.

Spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer did not immediately respond to an email about the Dallas Opera’s performance cancellation.

Nine women previously told The Associated Press that they had been harassed by the star.

The Los Angeles Opera said it takes new allegations of sexual harassment against Domingo “extremely seriously,” but cannot discuss any specific claims because of an ongoing investigation into the star, who is the company’s general director.

The Aug. 13 AP story prompted L.A. Opera to open an investigation into Domingo, who has been its general director since 2003.

The new accusers included LA Opera backstage staff who said that Domingo’s behavior was common knowledge and that management had been aware of it for decades. Some costume department employees said they made it a point to keep young female singers away from him.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York said it would continue to await L.A. Opera’s findings before making any “final decisions” about Domingo’s future at the Met, where he is scheduled to perform starting Sept. 25.

Washington National Opera issued a statement saying it is “disturbed and disheartened” by the allegations.

Soprano Angela Turner Wilson said Domingo sexually harassed her during a 1999 production of “Le Cid” at the Washington opera company. Wilson said Domingo forcefully grabbed her breast during a makeup session before a performance and on another occasion tried to kiss her in her dressing room and blocked her from leaving until she allowed him to kiss her cheek.

Washington Opera’s statement did not mention Wilson by name and did not say if it plans to investigate her allegations. Wilson performed four seasons with the company and won its Artist of the Year award in 2000.

The company said that it appreciated the courage it takes women to come forward with such allegations and that it has zero tolerance policies with regard to harassment and discrimination.