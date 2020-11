CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal court in North Carolina denied parents’ request for a restraining order to prevent their son’s school from including the novel “The Poet X” in its ninth grade language arts curriculum. The parents claim the book promotes hostility toward Catholicism. Questioning traditional religion is one of the topics of the book, “yet the same might be said of celebrated authors such as Chaucer, Voltaire, Paine, Twain, or Sinclair Lewis,” the court wrote.

