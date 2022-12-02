Friday, December 2, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Crooked loans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland appellate court denied a pawnbroker’s attempt to skirt the state’s consumer protection agency, which busted the business for advertising “title loans” to customers looking to borrow cash without first licensing as a consumer lender. The owner told employees to rush customers through the paperwork so they would not notice how exorbitant the interest rates were.

/ December 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...