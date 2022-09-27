Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Criminal or civil?

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court determined that the Legislature did not intend for portions of the state’s Governmental Conduct Act to be punished as criminal violations. The question arose because a county treasurer allegedly used his position to pressure people into sexual relationships; the law speaks of “ethical principles” and “aspirational expressions” rather than criminal statutes.

/ September 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

