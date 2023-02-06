Monday, February 6, 2023 | Back issues
Criminal investigation over Clean Water Act violations

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit found that a lower court improperly quashed a government subpoena of security camera footage taken by a company that is suing the federal government anonymously after federal and state agents allegedly pointed guns at employees. The grand jury is entitled to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the collection of evidence relevant to the government’s investigation of the firm for criminal Clean Water Act violations.

/ February 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

