Covington & Burling Out as Mike Flynn Retains New Counsel

WASHINGTON (CN) — The defense of Michael Flynn changed hands Thursday when the former national security adviser terminated his relationship with two Covington & Burling attorneys.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington on Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony have defended Flynn since federal charges against the former general were filed in late 2017. After pleading guilty to having lied to the FBI about his communication with Russian officials during the 2016 election, Flynn has been cooperating with the government in a bid to acquire a lighter sentence.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan last month set a June 14 deadline for U.S. prosecutors and Flynn’s attorneys to file a joint status report with updated information on the defendant’s cooperation.

The court allows defendants to change legal counsel as long as the action does not delay the trial or prejudice either party in the case, guidelines Flynn argued he satisfies under the current proceedings of his case.

“As only sentencing remains in this case, sentencing has not yet been scheduled, and General Flynn has already retained new counsel, withdrawal at this time would not be … inconsistent with the interests of justice,” the motion filed in federal court early Thursday afternoon reads.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and Covington & Burling did not respond to request for comment at the time of publishing.

It is unclear at press time who will represent Flynn going forward.

