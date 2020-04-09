Courtroom Clash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal court in Missouri ruled that a child’s grandparents and their friend may pursue declaratory relief claims against a judge in a custody case who had them restrained and drug tested. The grandfather developed an ulcer on his foot, which required partial amputation, as a result of being restrained to a metal bench by his ankle.

There is a “substantial likelihood” that plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights may be chilled as a result of the judge’s alleged policies of drug testing and detaining non-parties, the court ruled.