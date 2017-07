NEWARK, N.J. – Travelers and Cigna are just two of the roughly two dozen insurers from which polymer manufacturer Tate and Lyle Ingredients Americas, formerly known as A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co., seeks a defense and indemnity in connection to the federal remediation of the lower 17 miles of the Passaic River, part of the Diamond Alkali Superfund Site in New Jersey.

Essex County Superior Court

Like this: Like Loading...