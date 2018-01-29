Courthouse Flooded

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A broken water pipe led to the closure of the Van Nuys East Courthouse in Los Angeles County on Monday morning, and court officials say it could be some time before they dry everything out.

The pipe burst over the weekend.

Officials do not know when the courthouse at 6329 Sylmar Avenue in Van Nuys will reopen. Jurors and others with cases on the calendar for Monday are being directed to the Van Nuys West Courthouse at 1440 Erwin Street, located directly across the plaza from the east courthouse.

