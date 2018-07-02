Court Seeks Input on Secrecy of Sex Abuse Grand Jury Report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving those who’ve sought to block release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses a chance to respond to news organizations’ effort to make it public.

The court’s filing office on Monday told lawyers for parties who have pending appellate challenges to the report’s release that they’ll have until Thursday afternoon to weigh in.

The Associated Press and six other media organizations on Friday asked to intervene, hoping to argue to the Supreme Court the report should be released.

The justices on June 20 held up the report, saying they were prompted to act by challenges from “many individuals” named in the document.

The attorney general also is pushing to make the report public.

