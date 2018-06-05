Court Grants Duke Energy Discovery in Insurance Dispute

(CN) – A Superior Court judge in North Carolina on Monday granted Duke Energy’s request to compel discovery of certain documents from insurers who have balked at paying the utility’s settlement costs stemming from a 2014 coal ash spill.

Judge Louis Bledsoe III, who specializes in complex business cases, did not give Duke Energy everything it wanted in his ruling, but he did order the insurers to produce personnel lists, organizational charts, the exact working of the relevant policies and other information the utility hopes will reveal admissible evidence in the ongoing payment dispute.

Duke Energy settled claims with North Carolina for $102 million in a case stemming from the February 2014 Dan River coal ash spill. The utility took responsibility for the environmental disaster and agreed to pay a $68 million criminal fine while paying an additional $34 million for environmental and land conservation projects in North Carolina and Virginia.

But Duke’s insurers said they shouldn’t be held responsible for the claims. That prompted Duke to sue them and in October 2017, as part of litigation, Duke filed a motion for discovery.

The insurers — Associated Electric and Gas Insurance Services Limited, Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Co., a successor to American Centennial Insurance Co., TIG Insurance Co., a successor to Ranger Insurance Co. and, United State Fire Insurance Co. — opposed the motion, but in his ruling, Bledsoe says the matter is now “ripe for resolution.”

Although the judge granted the several of Duke’s requests, including information on how the insurer’s handled prior environmental claims, he denied other portions of the request finding the information requested would be of little or no relevance to its case against the insurers.

Bledsoe denied Duke’s request for the defendants to produce information on environmental claims prior to 1987 because the undue burden out ways the minimal relevance that could possibly be produced. He also did not order the defendants to produce prior private and public positions they have taken on policy provisions as Duke requested.

While Duke argued some of the policy language is ambiguous, Bledso said the level of ambiguity is for the court to determine and any ambiguity will be construed in Duke’s favor.

Like this: Like Loading...