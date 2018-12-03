Corsi Files Complaint With DOJ Alleging Mueller Misconduct

WASHINGTON (CN) – Conspiracy theorist and conservative author Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a complaint with the Justice Department alleging Special Counsel Robert Mueller has engaged in misconduct during his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In his complaint, which was filed by Corsi attorney Larry Klayman, the Judicial Watch founder asks the department to open criminal and ethics investigation into the conduct of Mueller and his staff.

Corsi was a key member of the so-called “birther” movement, which claimed former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya. Now he asserts that Mueller’s probe is “illegally and criminally spinning out of control.”

“Dr. Corsi is placed in an impossible, no-win scenario and is in immediate legal jeopardy,” the complaint says. “If he were to lie under oath to testify as the Special Prosecutor and his prosecutorial staff demand, some later prosecutor could accuse Dr. Corsi of perjury and/or violating any plea deal.”

Corsi announced last week that prosecutors offered him a plea deal that would allow him to avoid prison by pleading guilty to the charge of making false statements to investigators. He says he rejected the deal because he does not believe he knowingly lied to the special counsel, a claim repeated in the complaint.

Corsi also claims Mueller and his legal team are discriminating against him because of his political views and that the entire investigation is actually a “‘coup’ against the United States” and a bid to overthrow President Trump

In a statement, Klayman said his client is not only standing up for his own “constitutional rights,” but also those “of the American people.”

“This rogue government tyranny perpetrated by a Special Counsel and his prosecutorial staff, which is designed to effectively overthrow a duly elected president by coercing and extorting false testimony … cannot be permitted in a civilized society.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

