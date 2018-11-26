Corsi Claims Mueller Offered Plea Deal, Plans to Reject It

(CN) – Conspiracy theorist and Roger Stone ally Jerome Corsi said Monday that he has received an offer from Special Counsel Robert Mueller for a plea deal on one count of perjury, but that he plans to reject the offer.

Corsi, 72, told CNN Monday morning that Mueller “can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie.”

Corsi, who is also a well-known conservative writer, worked with Trump advisor Roger Stone and was a key figure in the so-called Birther-movement, which claimed former President Obama was born outside the U.S. and therefore unqualified to be president.

The New York Times reported late last week that Corsi’s testimony before Mueller’s investigators, deals with Stone’s connection to Wikileaks and the organization’s release of tens of thousands of Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails ahead of November 2016.

Corsi told the Times that he believes he told the FBI the truth “to the best of my ability” but that his “memory of 2016 is not perfect, by any means.”

Stone, who originally bragged about connections with Wikileaks, has since said it was a bluff to intimidate Clinton on the campaign trail. Stone is known for his history of using divisive and conspiratorial language in his efforts to support politicians.

Stone’s link to the investigation is believed to stem from an August 2016 tweet in which he said Podesta would soon face “time in the barrel.” The Podesta email leak happened six weeks later.

Corsi later wrote on the conspiracy website InfoWars that he was the source for Stone’s tweet, though he also believed Podesta’s then pending headaches would stem from overseas business dealings, not the Wikileaks dump.

President Donald Trump originally welcomed the emails’ release on the campaign trail and has since used it and the broader work of Mueller and his team, without evidence, as proof of a cover up within the FBI to undermine him and his win in 2016.

Peter Carr, spokesman for the Mueller investigation, declined to comment on the purported deal.

