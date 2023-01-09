Monday, January 9, 2023 | Back issues
Cops led killers to man’s doorstep

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois allowed wrongful death claims to proceed against police officers who brought suspects accused of harassing a man directly to his house so he could identify them face-to-face, rather than allowing him to confidentially view a lineup or photos. Despite his identification of the culprits, the police let the suspects go, so they returned to the man’s house and shot him to death.

