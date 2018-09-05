Conspiracy Theorist Subpoenaed in Mueller Probe

(CN) – A conspiracy theorist with ties to Trump intimate Roger Stone has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury Friday in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to a report by the New York Times, Jerome Corsi, an employee of InfoWars, the conspiracy website run by Alex Jones, and a long-time “birther” who claimed former President Barack Obama was born outside the United States, will testify on his connections to Stone, a Trump advisor.

Stone is under scrutiny because of his connections to WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0, the hacking persona that Mueller’s team says was a front for Russian intelligence officers.

Corsi’s lawyer, David Gray, told the New York Times his client will cooperate with investigators.

He is expected to testify on the same day that Randy Credico, a political satirist and radio host, is scheduled to appear before the grand jury.

Stone has identified Credico as the intermediary who helped him communicate with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...