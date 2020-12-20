Congress Strikes Deal for Covid Relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks to the media after the Republican’s weekly Senate luncheon, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the United States for 11 months, leaving millions unemployed and hundreds of thousands dead, but a deal for emergency relief has finally been struck in Congress Sunday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Sunday.

“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way,” he said.

Lawmakers still need to pass a continuing resolution, temporarily infusing the U.S. economy with much needed cash before another shutdown threatens to shutter the government.

McConnell said the two sides were still negotiating the final text of the bill. The House is expected to vote on it Monday, followed by the Senate.

“I’m hopeful we can do this as promptly as possible,” he said.

“The emergency relief in this agreement, the second largest in history only to the CARES Act, is an important first step that Democrats look forward to building on under the new Biden-Harris Administration to meet the remaining needs of the American people during this historic health and economic crisis,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said in a joint statement.

Ahead of the rollout, senators wrestled on terms of passing the relief legislation. For several days at press conferences or from the floor of the Senate, McConnell vowed the body was “going nowhere” until it passed bipartisan relief.

The Kentucky Republican did, however, successfully confirm another judge mere hours later, then two more on Wednesday and again on Thursday and is poised to approve at least one more through the weekend.

This story is developing.