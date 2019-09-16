Congo Health Minister Arrested in Ebola Funds Probe

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Police in Congo have arrested the former minister of health in an investigation of the use of Ebola funds, as confirmed Ebola deaths rose to near 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus exceeded 3,000 in the sprawling African nation.

Former Minister of Health Oly Ilunga was taken into custody, police said in a statement Saturday.

Ilunga resigned in July to protest President Felix Tshisekedi’s decision to take over management of the response to the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak, which continues in eastern Congo. As he resigned, Ilunga deplored the lack of cooperation between him, the president and the prime minister in response to the Ebola outbreak.

Police said Saturday that Ilunga was arrested less than a month ago for misdemeanor offenses involving mishandling of funds, and he was released. He has since made plans to travel to the neighboring Republic of Congo, they said, and was taken into custody to make sure he would not avoid legal proceedings.

Congo’s National Ebola Response Committee released the latest Ebola numbers Friday after a discussion in Goma by the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church about efforts to help stem the spread of Ebola. A mistrust of health workers and widespread security issues still threaten the fight against the Ebola outbreak in a region where armed groups have fought for decades over the mineral-rich land.

The committee reported 3,002 confirmed Ebola cases, with 1,974 confirmed deaths — a 66% mortality rate.

The World Health Organization said Friday it recorded 40 new cases of Ebola — the lowest weekly incidence of Ebola since March 2019 — but said it was unclear if this trend would continue.