Confidential deposition

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana denied requests by the Associated Press and other news media to remove confidentiality designations in the deposition of a Roman Catholic priest who allegedly sexually abused a child in 1968. The First Amendment does not guarantee the press to receive information not generally available to the public.

Read the ruling here.

