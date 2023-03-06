Monday, March 6, 2023
Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va — A federal lawsuit in Virginia seeks to enjoin the U.S. Department of Defense from removing a Confederate memorial, often referred to as the "Reconciliation Memorial," at Arlington National Cemetery, pursuant to an agency action which the plaintiffs, including the Sons of Confederate Veterans, claim failed to comply with Congressional mandates.

/ March 6, 2023
FILE - In this July 17, 2014, file photo, the historic Arlington House mansion is seen at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Click here to read the complaint.  

