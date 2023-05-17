Columbus sues Ohio over firearm restrictions

The lawsuit claims that the state has overstepped its authority with laws that could prevent municipalities from enacting certain firearm restrictions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CN) — The City of Columbus filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that Ohio laws prevent it from enacting common sense gun reforms.

The lawsuit takes aim at two Ohio laws dealing with weapons.

In December 2022, Columbus passed an ordinance mandating the safe storage of firearms in situations in which the firearm could be accessed by a minor.

According to the lawsuit, Ohio law has no specific requirements for the safe storage of firearms and the city law makes it a misdemeanor offense if a minor not under the care of the gunowner is able to access a stored firearm and cause injuries.

Currently, Ohio law only explicitly allows a prosecutor to bring charges against a parent or guardian whose child accesses a firearm and injuries themselves or another.

The city’s law contains other provisions, including a ban on high-capacity magazines and purports to close loopholes in the so-called “strawman” purchasing of a firearm. Generally, a strawman purchase refers to a firearm transaction where a second person agrees to buy or acquire the firearm for someone else.

Columbus unanimously passed the law and Mayor Andrew Ginther signed it on Dec. 6, 2022. The new law was later amended to fix a drafting error and to give owners of high-capacity magazines until July 1, 2023, to dispose of them.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that Ohio's Senate Bill 156 does not block its ordinances from being in full effect. SB 156 blocks Ohio cities from outlawing the carrying of knives but also contains language that could be understood as voiding the city's firearm restrictions, the plaintiffs claims.

Another part of the lawsuit pertains to a Columbus ordinance that governs the use of power by city officials during emergency situations, including riots and weather events. It also allows for the suspension of the sale of alcohol and firearms in affected areas.

However, the state passed a law in December 2022, which the lawsuit claims specifically prohibits any political subdivision, elected or appointed officials or employee of the state from prohibiting the sale and transportation of firearms.

“Thus, Ohio law now attempts to prohibit a mayor or other local official from prohibiting the sale of firearms or ammunition at times of mob action,” the lawsuit states. “In fact, Ohio law now goes so far as to allow individuals who live in an emergency quarantined area to bring friends into the riot zone so their friends can also purchase firearms and ammunition.”

Last week, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein released a public statement expressing frustration at the rising gun violence in the city.

“As city leaders, we must continue to be clear about what it takes to make our neighborhoods safe: police, prosecution, people, and the political will at the state and federal level to enact effective gun laws. Police need resources and additional personnel to deter crime and respond when it occurs, prosecutors and judges must prosecute violent and dangerous criminals to the fullest extent of the law, and people in our city need the support and opportunity to live a better life. And finally, we need Republican politicians at the state and federal level to find the courage to step up and pass effective, popularly-supported gun laws,” Klein said.

Both the Columbus City Attorney’s Office and the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.