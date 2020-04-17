College Admissions Scandal

BOSTON — A federal court in Massachusetts ordered the government to respond to allegations of investigatorial misconduct in the college admissions bribery case against Lori Loughlin and other parents accused of rigging the system by paying people to pretend their kids were athletes. The defendants say the feds failed to disclose certain notes made by the scheme’s mastermind, Rick Singer, which claim he was aggressively pressured by investigators to “lie to elicit incriminating information from potential defendants.”

Judge Nathaniel Gorton wrote in the order he considers the allegations in Singer’s notes to be “serious and disturbing.”

“While the government agents are permitted to coach cooperating witnesses during the course of an investigation, they are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime,” he wrote.