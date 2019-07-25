In Rhode Island, a federal judge granted the state’s request to remand its claims against Chevron and other fuel companies, which it says are “partly responsible for our once and future climate crisis.”

The state seeks help paying for the adverse effects of climate change, and it claims it will “have more to bear than most,” given rising sea levels and the fact that many of the state’s municipalities lie below the floodplain.

The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act does not grant federal jurisdiction in this case, which is remanded to state court.