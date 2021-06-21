Class Suing Goldman Sachs Decertified by Supreme Court

The justices sent the securities fraud case back to the Second Circuit on Monday for a look at whether the misrepresentations Goldman Sachs made to investors actually affected its stock price.

The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Unwinding certification of a class of investors accusing Goldman Sachs of securities fraud, the Supreme Court called Monday for another look at whether the banking giant’s misrepresentations were too generic to actually inflate its stock price.

“The Second Circuit correctly placed the burden of proving a lack of price impact on Goldman,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court in a 12-page opinion. “But because it is unclear whether the Second Circuit properly considered the generic nature of Goldman’s alleged misrepresentations in reviewing the District Court’s price impact determination, we vacate the judgment of the Second Circuit and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System brought the case after Goldman Sachs paid a $550 million fine — the largest penalty ever paid by a Wall Street firm at the time — in connection to a 2010 suit by the Securities and Exchange Commission over subprime mortgage transactions in the lead-up to the Great Recession. As part of the settlement, Goldman admitted that in one specific deal known as the Abacus transaction, it had permitted a favored client, Paulson & Co. Inc., to participate in the asset selection process for a CDO (short for collateralized debt obligation) without telling other investors that the client held a short position, and thus had a motive to select particularly risky mortgages that it hoped would fail.

Thomas Goldstein, who represents the $20 billion pension fund, says investors were hurt by Goldman Sachs’ misstatements about its operational guarantees, including that it was “dedicated to complying fully with the letter and spirit of the laws.” But for the misstatements, the pension alleges, the price would have decreased.

Though the Second Circuit affirmed certification of a class led by the retired Arkansas teachers, attorney Kannon Shanmugam with the firm Paul Weiss argued in March before the high court that the investors themselves allege that Goldman Sachs’ share price was inflated at the time of its misstatement.

On the day the SEC took action against Goldman Sachs, the company’s stock fell to $160.70, down from $184.27 the day before.

This story is developing…