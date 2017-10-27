Class Action Seeks Unpaid Overtime From Facebook

CHICAGO (CN) – A former Facebook sales manager officially unfriended the social media giant Friday by filing a federal class action lawsuit claiming it stiffs employees by misclassifying them as exempt from overtime pay.

Illinois resident Susie Bigger sued Facebook in Chicago federal court, alleging she worked more than 40 hours a week for the company as a full-time, salaried client solutions manager without receiving one and a half times her regular rate of pay for overtime.

Represented by Ryan Stephan of the Chicago law firm Stephan Zouras, Bigger is seeking damages, fees and costs as well as 2 percent interest on lost wages allegedly owed to Facebook client solutions managers, customer solutions managers and account managers that are part of the proposed national class.

Bigger says she worked for the Menlo Park, Calif., social media company for nearly four years from May 2013 until this past March in Facebook’s Chicago office.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook misclassifies the managers – who work in the office, at home and on the road to market and sell the company’s marketing production to advertisers – as exempt from overtime wages under the Illinois Minimum Wage Law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The complaint says Facebook’s conduct reduced its labor and payroll costs at the expense of the sales and account managers, who “were victims of defendant’s scheme to deprive them of overtime compensation.”

With 2 billion active monthly users, the social networking giant posted revenue of $27.6 billion last year.

Neither Bigger’s attorney nor Facebook immediately responded Friday to requests for comment.

