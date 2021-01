SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Ninth Circuit enjoined California from enforcing against Harvest Rock Church, and its member churches, an attendance limit on indoor worship under Tier 2 and 3 of the state’s Covid-19-related “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” The injunction doesn’t prevent the state from enforcing total prohibitions on indoor worship under Tier 1 or the restrictions on singing and chanting during indoor services.

