China, Saudis Lead Pack in Lavish Gifts to Trump Family

WASHINGTON (CN) — In Year 1 of the Trump administration, the First Family received more than $140,000 in gifts from foreign states, with China and Saudi Arabia at the head of the pack, the State Department reported Wednesday.

All gifts were turned over to the National Archives, but the most expensive items in 2017 were a calligraphy display worth $14,400 and a $16,250 porcelain dinnerware set, both gifted by China. The dinnerware includes plates imprinted with the pink house at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Gulf Arab states and Saudi Arabia offered at least $24,120 in gifts, including a $6,400 pendant necklace from the Saudi king. Bahrain’s crown prince sent a gold-plated model of a fighter jet, worth $4,850.

Like this: Like Loading...