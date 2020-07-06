Chicago Shootings Kill 13, Including 7-Year-Old; 59 Wounded

The weekend carnage was exceptional even for bloody Chicago.

A Chicago police officer helps a child walk through an area after a shooting on Friday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

In a shooting just before midnight Saturday, four men opened fire on a large gathering in the street in the Englewood neighborhood, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Two men died at the scene and two more, including a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, Ahern said.

Four others were injured; one was in critical condition and the other three were in fair condition, Ahern said. The four attackers fled. No one was arrested.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Suspects got out of a car shooting, police said. No one has been arrested.

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday.

The mayor added: “As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there’s a future for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence.”

A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was in fair condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing police, said that seven of those injured in shootings were children.

The shootings this weekend that killed young people followed tragedy the weekend before when victims included a 1-year-old boy riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet fired a block away pierced a window and struck her in the head as she sat on a couch.